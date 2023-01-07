Route 17 Eastbound near Windsor closed due to serious crash

Windsor (WBNG) -- Part of Route 17 Eastbound near Windsor is closed following a serious crash Friday night.

Several emergency crews are on the scene, including the Windsor Fire Department, West Windsor Fire Department, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

Crews on the scene have told 12 News there are injuries. 511ny is also reporting the vehicle caught fire following the crash.

Route 17 Eastbound has been closed starting at Exit 77 (Windsor). There is a detour in place, taking vehicles along Fox Farm Road, back to Exit 78.

This is still a developing story and will be updated as we continue to learn more.

