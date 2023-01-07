Sunshine to end weekend!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Low: 19-27.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 30-38.

Sunday Night: Increasing clouds with isolated flurries. Low: 24-30.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 38. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34. Low: 27.

Wednesday: Clouds remain. Seasonable. High: 37. Low: 24.

Thursday: Partly-to-mostly sunny skies. High: 38. Low: 31.

Friday: Rain and snow showers. Mild. High: 42. Low: 28.

Saturday: Isolated rain and snow showers. High: 37. Low: 20.

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet night is expected, with a few lake-enhanced snow flurries. Lows will fall into the mid-20s.

Sunday is looking beautiful as high pressure builds in. Highs for most will reach the upper-30s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase Sunday night with a few flurries possible. Lows will once again fall into the mid-20s.

The upcoming week will be quiet, with temperatures remaining slightly above average most days. There is a chance of some rain and snow showers Friday and Saturday, but snow totals will be minor.

