Black Bears can’t complete comeback, lose 6-5 to Port Huron

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Prowlers scored five first-period goals to jump out to a 5-1 lead at the first intermission. Despite the Black Bears battling back to tie it at 5 in the second, Port Huron’s Dan Chartrand scored in the third to seal the win for the Prowlers on Saturday night.

Port Huron jumped out to a 4-0 before the halfway point of the period. Alex Johnson, Dalton Jay, Sam Gagnon, and Evan Foley each scored and chased starting goaltender Jeremie Forget out of the game in his professional debut. Binghamton would get on the board with a powerplay goal from Tyler Gjurich, but it would be answered right away by Larri Vartiainen pushing the lead back up to four. In the final minutes of the period, Gavin Yates tallied his seventh of the season to cut the deficit down to three.

After the first period, the Black Bears woke up in the second period. Scoring the only three goals in the frame. Mathieu Boislard scored on a wrist shot from the point. Gjurich knabbed his second of the night in the crease and Nikita Ivashkin tied the game at 5-5 on a breakaway. At the moment, Binghamton had come all the way back from down 4-0 to 5-5.

In the third, teams traded chances back and forth, but Rodrigue and McVeigh stood tall for most of the period. With 11 minutes left, the Black Bears were headed to the power play trying to grab their first lead of the game.

