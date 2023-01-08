Black Bears can’t complete comeback, lose 6-5 to Port Huron

By Jacob Russo
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Prowlers scored five first-period goals to jump out to a 5-1 lead at the first intermission. Despite the Black Bears battling back to tie it at 5 in the second, Port Huron’s Dan Chartrand scored in the third to seal the win for the Prowlers on Saturday night.

Port Huron jumped out to a 4-0 before the halfway point of the period. Alex Johnson, Dalton Jay, Sam Gagnon, and Evan Foley each scored and chased starting goaltender Jeremie Forget out of the game in his professional debut. Binghamton would get on the board with a powerplay goal from Tyler Gjurich, but it would be answered right away by Larri Vartiainen pushing the lead back up to four. In the final minutes of the period, Gavin Yates tallied his seventh of the season to cut the deficit down to three.

After the first period, the Black Bears woke up in the second period. Scoring the only three goals in the frame. Mathieu Boislard scored on a wrist shot from the point. Gjurich knabbed his second of the night in the crease and Nikita Ivashkin tied the game at 5-5 on a breakaway. At the moment, Binghamton had come all the way back from down 4-0 to 5-5.

In the third, teams traded chances back and forth, but Rodrigue and McVeigh stood tall for most of the period. With 11 minutes left, the Black Bears were headed to the power play trying to grab their first lead of the game.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 17 Crash in Windsor
UPDATE: Route 17 Eastbound near Windsor back open after crash
Officer assigned ‘desk duty’ after video shows policeman kneeling on man’s neck
Community mourns 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run
Columbus Fire
Crews respond to fire in Johnson City
Son charged with murder in mother’s death in Town of Owego

Latest News

Chenango Valley's Chase Hanyon (32) dribbles up court during his team's win over Harpursville.
High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-7-23)
Maine-Endwell guard Aidan Fenkl (12) dribbles upcourt during a high school basketball game...
Highlights: Elmira vs. Maine-Endwell (boys’ basketball)
Black Bears can’t complete comeback, lose 6-5 to Port Huron
Highlights: Elmira vs. Maine-Endwell (boys’ basketball)
The Chenango Forks basketball team after a timeout in a high school basketball game against...
Highlights: Windsor vs. Chenango Forks (boys’ basketball)