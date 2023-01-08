High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-7-23)
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WBNG) - There was plenty of high school boys’ and girls’ basketball action in the Southern Tier on Saturday, January 7. See the scores from the games below:
Boys’ Basketball:
Elmira - 47, Maine-Endwell - 81
Goshen - 71, Union-Endicott - 57
Windsor - 43, Chenango Forks - 67
Marcellus - 67, Seton Catholic - 31
Chenango Valley - 68, Vestal - 49
Girls’ Basketball:
Middletown - 49, Binghamton - 47
Cherry Valley-Springfield - 40, Johnson City - 66
Chenango Forks - 48, Cortland - 46
Owego - 66, Port Byron - 42
