High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-7-23)

(WBNG) - There was plenty of high school boys’ and girls’ basketball action in the Southern Tier on Saturday, January 7. See the scores from the games below:

Boys’ Basketball:

Elmira - 47, Maine-Endwell - 81

Goshen - 71, Union-Endicott - 57

Windsor - 43, Chenango Forks - 67

Marcellus - 67, Seton Catholic - 31

Chenango Valley - 68, Vestal - 49

Girls’ Basketball:

Middletown - 49, Binghamton - 47

Cherry Valley-Springfield - 40, Johnson City - 66

Chenango Forks - 48, Cortland - 46

Owego - 66, Port Byron - 42

