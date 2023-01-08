Lea Webb sworn in as New York State Senator for 52nd District

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Residents and New York State leaders gathered at Binghamton High School Saturday to witness the inauguration of Lea Webb for State Senator of the 52nd District.

The ceremony took place inside the high school auditorium, where community leaders such as Binghamton City Councilwoman Angela Riley and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo took the stage to congratulate the senator for what they said is a great accomplishment.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also made an appearance, as he praised the Webb for all the hard work she has done to get where she is today.

Senator Webb, who is the first Democrat African American woman to represent District 52, said for the first time in New York State history the incoming democratic class is all women and a majority of them are women of color.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen to represent our community,” said Webb. “I’m excited for the incredible progress we are going to make in our region and state. We made history.”

She said she is thankful to everyone who has supported her during this journey and can’t wait to continue to move in a direction to make more progress in the community.

