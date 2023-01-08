Some sunshine to start week

Late week rain and snow possible
By Connor Thompson
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries. Low: 25-31.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 32-39.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 26-32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36. Low: 27.

Wednesday: Clouds remain. Mild. High: 41. Low: 31.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with late rain and snow showers. High: 43. Low: 34.

Friday: Rain and snow showers. Mild. High: 46. Low: 24.

Saturday: Colder with a few snow showers. High: 29. Low: 19.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 31. Low: 22.

Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy skies tonight, with a few late flurries before dawn. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

Monday will feature sun and clouds, with temperatures remaining above average, with most reaching the mid-to-upper 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will reach the mid-30s on Tuesday to the low-40s on Wednesday.

The next weather system arrives late on Thursday and continues throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will be in the 40s, leading to rain early. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Friday, leading to some change over to snow. Snow amounts as of right now are looking very minor.

Temperatures will be colder over the weekend, with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s, with isolated snow showers Saturday.

