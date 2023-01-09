Binghamton Police investigating shots-fired incident

Binghamton (WBNG) -- According to Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski, police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the city.

Chief Zikuski told 12 News they received a report of shots-fired on Double Day Street in Binghamton Monday afternoon.

Police recovered 3 shell casings at the scene but didn’t find any damage to surrounding properties.

Chief Zikuski added there were no injuries.

The investigation is on-going, stay with 12 News for any updates.

