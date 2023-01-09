Deputies arrest man with gun following domestic incident

Published: Jan. 9, 2023
LISLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple weapons-related charges stemming from a domestic dispute on Jan. 3.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to an incident, called in by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, on Granthouse Road in the Town of Lisle, regarding a female victim being held against her will by a man armed with a revolver.

While responding, patrol units located the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it. A pursuit ensued on Tennant Road when patrol units attempted to stop it. It eventually came to a close in a remote area of Griggs Gulf State Forest. The suspect then tried to flee on foot into the surrounding wooded area. Deputies were able to secure the female victim.

Authorities arrested Thomas Sunderland, 39, of Richford, NY. An investigation determined Sunderland fired two rounds from the revolver toward the female victim but missed her.

Sunderland was arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 4, 2023, for a warrant out of their office and is currently in the custody of the Cortland County Correctional Facility.

He was charged with the following felony charges:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree
  • Criminal use of a firearm in the second degree
  • Reckless endangerment in the first degree
  • Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
  • Attempted assault in the first degree
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

