Former Vestal IHOP employees hold protest for workers rights

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Sunday, protesters lined up near IHOP on Vestal Parkway to fight for what they said are employee rights.

The protesters, who are former Vestal IHOP employees, said it’s time for residents to know about the unfair treatments and hostile work environments employees have to work in. Former Vestal IHOP General Manager, Miranda Moses, said their goal is to show current employees at the location they will continue to fight for the rights they deserve.

“It’s not IHOP themselves. We loved IHOP,” said former Vestal IHOP Employee Melissa Malo . “I would’ve retired with IHOP. It’s this company that thinks that we are just disposable and that we have no value, and we’re just work horses for them to profit.”

They said they will continue to be the voice for current employees and do what they can to make a better work environment.

