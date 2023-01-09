Former Vestal IHOP employees hold protest for workers rights

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Sunday, protesters lined up near IHOP on Vestal Parkway to fight for what they said are employee rights.

The protesters, who are former Vestal IHOP employees, said it’s time for residents to know about the unfair treatments and hostile work environments employees have to work in. Former Vestal IHOP General Manager, Miranda Moses, said their goal is to show current employees at the location they will continue to fight for the rights they deserve.

“It’s not IHOP themselves. We loved IHOP,” said former Vestal IHOP Employee Melissa Malo . “I would’ve retired with IHOP. It’s this company that thinks that we are just disposable and that we have no value, and we’re just work horses for them to profit.”

They said they will continue to be the voice for current employees and do what they can to make a better work environment.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 17 Crash in Windsor
UPDATE: Route 17 Eastbound near Windsor back open after crash
Officer assigned ‘desk duty’ after video shows policeman kneeling on man’s neck
BCAC Artisan Gallery
Broome County Arts Council holds grand opening for new artisan gallery
Columbus Fire
Crews respond to fire in Johnson City
Community mourns 13-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Latest News

Lea Webb sworn in as New York State Senator for 52nd District
Black Bears can’t complete comeback, lose 6-5 to Port Huron
Highlights: Elmira vs. Maine-Endwell (boys’ basketball)
Highlights: Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Johnson City (girls’ basketball)