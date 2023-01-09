Johnson City Police say man intentionlly lit his house on fire

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department said a home at 15 Columbus Place was intentionally set ablaze on Jan. 6.

The police department announced Monday that it arrested Thomas Taber, 64, of Johnson City and charged him with arson in the third degree, a class C felony. He was a resident of the house and left after the fire was set, police said.

Crews responded to the fire Friday afternoon and saw heavy smoke coming from the inside of the residence. It was quickly extinguished by the Johnson City and Binghamton fire departments.

Police said an investigation into the fire included speaking with witnesses, collecting video evidence and speaking with people who lived in the house. From the investigation, authorities concluded that the fire was set on purpose.

Taber was brought to the JCPD for processing and then taken to Broome County central arraignment. He was released in compliance with New York State Bail reform laws.

