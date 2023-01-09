Late week storm could bring rain and snow

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low: 25-30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 32-37

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 23-28

Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy skies take over for tonight with a chance of a few snow showers or flurries. Lows drop into the mid 20s to around 30.

Tuesday through Wednesday are quiet with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Late week a storm system moves into the northeast and will likely take a path that brings us a chance of rain and snow. We do not anticipate any significant snow from this system at this time. We will monitor it carefully and keep you up to date on any changes.

Saturday looks windy and chilly with the storm system moving away from us. Highs should be around freezing.

Sunday and Monday will be in the 30s with more quiet weather expected.

