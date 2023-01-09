Man charged after touching himself in family restroom at Johnson City business

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A man was arrested for touching himself in the bathroom of a Johnson City business on Jan. 6, police said.

The Johnson City Police Department said the arrestee was in a family bathroom for 50 minutes before police were notified. The department said he was openly touching himself with the door unlocked and did not announce himself when any of the victims knocked. There were a dozen people in the store.

Police said the arrestee was confronted by a store employee after they became aware but the lewd behavior continued. An employee then called Johnson City Police.

Authorities charged the man with public lewdness, a misdemeanor. They noted he was under the supervision of the New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision.

He was released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State Bail Reform Laws.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.