Man fires rifle from his vehicle in Windsor trailer park, striking home with people inside

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- A man was charged after firing a rifle out of his vehicle at a Windsor trailer park, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Deputies charged Jeremiah Baxter, 19, of Windsor with reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony for the crime.

On Jan. 5, around 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to Tuscarora Trailer Park on State Line Road for a report of a vehicle driving through the park while firing a gun out of the window.

The sheriff’s office said Baxter fled the area before deputies could arrive, but he was found on Ostrander Road in Windsor. He was taken into custody without incident and the rifle he used was also recovered.

Deputies said Baxter was upset at a resident of the trailer park over a physical dispute that occurred with his relative.

The sheriff’s office said Baxter fired one shot from his rifle. The bullet struck a residence that had people inside of it but no one was injured. The round broke a window and caused damage to the siding of the home.

Baxter was transported to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for processing and ultimately taken to Central Arraignment

