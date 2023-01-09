Not much going on today

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 (34-40) Wind WNW 10-15 mph

WBNG (wbng)

A weak low is passing to our south. This will give us some clouds today. As winds turn west-northwest, we’ll

have some snow showers tonight.

These will continue into Tuesday. Light to no accumulation is expected.

Quiet with warming temperatures Wednesday. Highs climb to near 40.

A cold front will come through Thursday. This will give us clouds and showers, and will be followed by some

colder weather Friday. With the cooler temperatures, we’ll have snow showers Friday.

Cold, seasonable for the weekend with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

