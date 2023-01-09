Not much going on today

Above average temperatures
WBNG
WBNG(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 (34-40) Wind WNW 10-15 mph

WBNG
WBNG(wbng)

A weak low is passing to our south. This will give us some clouds today. As winds turn west-northwest, we’ll

have some snow showers tonight.

These will continue into Tuesday. Light to no accumulation is expected.

Quiet with warming temperatures Wednesday. Highs climb to near 40.

A cold front will come through Thursday. This will give us clouds and showers, and will be followed by some

colder weather Friday. With the cooler temperatures, we’ll have snow showers Friday.

Cold, seasonable for the weekend with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Route 17 Crash in Windsor
UPDATE: Route 17 Eastbound near Windsor back open after crash
Officer assigned ‘desk duty’ after video shows policeman kneeling on man’s neck
Lea Webb sworn in as New York State Senator for 52nd District
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say
Son charged with murder in mother’s death in Town of Owego

Latest News

Some sunshine to start week
Watching for late week system
Some sunshine to start week
Sunshine to end weekend!
Quiet week ahead
Sunshine to end weekend!