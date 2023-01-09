Sherriff: Man fires shotgun following domestic dispute

NANTICOKE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Town of Nanticoke for a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

Deputies were dispatched to Leekville Road around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 6 and were told that a man inside the residence had fired a gun through a wall. Law enforcement found Shawn Sabo, 30, armed inside the residence. He complied with demands to disarm himself and was detained without incident.

The sheriff’s office said Sabo was involved in a physical domestic dispute inside the residence when he armed himself with a shotgun and threatened to harm himself. He then fired the gun through an exterior wall.

Sabo was charged with eight counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

