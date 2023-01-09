On what would’ve been her 13th birthday, Binghamton schools wear purple for Aliza Spencer

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Central School District wore people Monday in honor of a student who was shot and killed in the springtime last year.

Monday was Aliza Spencer’s birthday. She would have turned 13-years-old. Students and staff were asked to wear her favorite color, purple, as a way to show that she is still in the district’s thoughts.

The halls of Calvin Coolidge Elementary School, where Aliza attended class, were adorned in the color Monday. Principal Kelly Bough said Aliza may be gone but she’s still a part of the school.

“We work really hard to keep her memory alive,” said Bough. “[She’s] never forgotten.”

Bough said the school will continue to respect Aliza’s family’s wishes and do what it can to fight for justice.

Aliza, who was 12-year-old at the time, was shot and killed while on a walk with her family on Bigelow Street. The shooting occurred on April 21, 2022. Eight months later, Binghamton Police Detectives still have not made an arrest for her death.

Police announced a financial reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection to her death shortly after she was killed. That reward grew to $25,000 and remains at that number as of Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080.

