Binghamton University professor and students develop biobatteries which could power ingestible cameras

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton University Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Sean Choi along with his Ph.D. students have developed a battery which could power ingestible cameras in the small intestine.

Professor Choi said this development could change the way endoscopies are performed. He said usually traditional endoscopy procedures are complex, and unpleasant and now with ingestible electronics being made to make the procedures easier, the batteries which are being used now are not safe for the human body.

Choi said, he and his team has created a safe battery which when digested will dissolve in the body allowing the battery to safely be in our body.

“The human gut is home to millions of bacteria and the gut environment maintains a steady temperature so in a decent area its perfect for this in a bio battery.” said Sean Choi.

He said although they may have a long way to go, he believes this has huge protentional to make big changes in the medical field.

