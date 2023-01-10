Broome County GOP elects Benji Federman as new chairman

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Republican Committee elected a new chairman Monday evening.

Chairman Benji Federman is now the leader of Broome County Republicans. The committee noted that Federman, 28, is the youngest Republican to hold a county chair throughout New York State.

“I want to thank the hardworking men and women of our Republican committee and our local elected officials for trusting me to lead the charge in growing our party, improving our brand and winning campaigns,” Chairman Federman said in a news release. “Broome Republicans have a legacy of success because we have the best ideas, the most qualified candidates and we know how to run strong grassroots campaigns. There’s also tremendous untapped potential that we’re going to utilize to ensure our candidate’s success this year and beyond.”

Federman previously worked as a volunteer and staff member of then-State Senator Fred Akshar. Recently, he served as Broome Republicans Secretary and chaired the Broome County Young Republicans. He’s currently working for the New York State Senate Minority Conference as Southern Tier Regional Director.

“It’s so important that we cut through the noise of our national divisive politics and speak directly to a diverse local coalition that will rally around the Republican message for lower taxes, safer communities and more opportunities for economic success,” said Federman. “I’m looking forward to bringing new energy to our party so we can build on our legacy of winning and ultimately make our community a better place.”

Federman replaces former Chairman Bijoy Datta, who served for 10 years.

