Guthrie Hospital and Casa Trinity to host Narcan training event

SAYRE (WBNG) -- In an effort to raise awareness about preventing overdose deaths, Guthrie Hospital and Casa Trinity are coming together to host a community Narcan training event.

Clinical Supervisor and Program Director for Casa Trinity Daniel Kizale said according to the centers for Disease Control, overdose deaths are up 14% nationally with Pennsylvania ranking third in overdose deaths. He said one of the ways to prevent opioid overdose deaths from happening starts with educating residents on the lifesaving medication, Narcan.

“I believe everyone deserves a second third tenth chance in all of this and the more individuals that we get trained in 2022 we issued 151 Narcan kits to members in Bradford County were looking to increasing that number to well over 200 this year and the more kits that are out there the more lives that we are going to be able to save with this,” said Daniel Kizale.

The training will be held this Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Patterson auditorium, located on Guthrie’s Sayre campus.

The deadline to register for this event is Jan. 10, to register call 570-887-5397.

