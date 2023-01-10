Governor Hochul to hold 2023 State of the State Address

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul will hold her 2023 State of the State Monday.

The address is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. from the New York State Assembly Chamber in the New York State Capitol Building in Albany. The event will be live-streamed on the WBNG 12 News Facebook page.

This will be the second State of the State Address Governor Hochul has given. However, it will be the first time she’s given the address as an elected governor. She became the first woman elected governor in New York State after defeating Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin in the 2022 General Election.

She took over for Cuomo in August 2021 after he resigned from his position as his administration sunk amid sexual misconduct allegations.

