Hochul talks bail reform, mental health in State of the State Address

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul gave her 2023 State of the State Address Tuesday afternoon.

The address was held in the New York State Assembly Chamber in Albany. It was the second address she held as governor of New York State. However, it was the first she held as an elected governor.

Governor Hochul spoke on several points and issues facing New Yorkers in her 45-minute speech. Here are a few of them:

Bail reform:

Briefly, Governor Hochul spoke on the controversial 2019 Bail Reform laws. The laws, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, eliminated bail for most misdemeanors and some non-violent felony crimes. The laws were created to mitigate the number of poor people in jail.

“The size of someone’s bank account should not determine whether they sit in jail or go home even before they are convicted of a crime,” Hochul said. “That was the goal of bail reform. It’s a righteous one and I stand by it.”

Despite this, Hochul said the bail reform laws could be improved. However, she did go into detail about plans on how the laws could be changed.

“As leaders, we cannot ignore that, when we hear so often from New Yorkers that crime is their top concern,” Hochul said. “And so, to my partners in the legislature, let’s start with this shared understanding and have a thoughtful conversation during the budget process about improvements we can make to the law.”

Hochul said changing bail reform laws would not decrease crime rates.

Gun violence:

Hochul also announced safety initiatives and investments to curb gun violence and other violent crime in the state.

The governor said her plan will expand the number of New York State Police Community Stabilization Units, bolster trooper participation in federal task forces and increase the ranks of the State Police by offering an unprecedented four academy classes. Hochul also proposed doubling the funding for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, more than triple aid to prosecution grants to the State’s 62 district attorneys’ offices, and invest record funding in alternatives to incarceration and re-entry programs to reduce recidivism, increase opportunity for individuals returning home after serving prison sentences, improve quality of life in neighborhoods and make communities safer.

Hochul called public safety her top priority. The governor said she was committed to cracking down on violent crime, which played a big part in the 2022 General Election and investing in community safety.

Mental health:

Hochul promised to invest $1 billion into the state’s mental health care system.

The investment would include an increase to inpatient psychiatric treatment capacity by 1,000 beds, add 3,500 housing units for New Yorkers with a mental illness, “dramatically expand” outpatient services and insurance coverage, and grow offer more mental health services in schools.

“When it comes to protecting New Yorkers’ well-being, strengthening our mental health care system is essential and long overdue,” Hochul said. “We have underinvested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the situation to become so dire, that it has become a public safety crisis, as well. This proposal marks a monumental shift to make sure no one falls through the cracks and to finally and fully meet the mental health needs of all New Yorkers.”

Affordable housing & minimum wage:

Hochul said her administration plans to build 800,000 new homes over the next 10 years to meet housing shortages. The homes will be built across New York State. Downstate municipalities served by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority where the housing need is most acute, including New York City, will have a three percent new homes target over three years. That target number is just 1% for Upstate New York.

Additionally, Hochul announced a plan to raise the state minimum annually to adjust for rising costs. Under her proposal, the minimum wage would be indexed to inflation.

“If we really want to tackle the affordability crisis head-on, we must recognize that low-wage workers in New York have been hit hardest by the increases in costs of living,” Hochul said. “Our commonsense plan to peg the minimum wage to inflation will not only put more money into the pockets of hundreds of thousands of hardworking New Yorkers, but it will also provide predictability for employers and spur more spending in local economies and businesses.”

On Dec. 31, 2022, the minimum wage in most of New York State increased to $14.20. It did not increase for workers in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County; where the minimum wage remained at $15.

The full 2023 State of the State Address can be found here.

