Late week storm brings rain and snow

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low: 22-28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33-38

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of rain or snow toward morning. Small chance of a brief wintry mix. Low: 25-30

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is expected tonight and Wednesday before more active weather arrives in time for Thursday morning’s commute.

Some rain and snow showers are possible early Thursday. There is a small chance of a few pockets of wintry mix early in the day. Highs Thursday will be in the 40s.

Late week a storm system moves into the northeast and will likely take a path that brings us a chance of rain and snow. We do not anticipate any significant snow from this system at this time. We will monitor it carefully and keep you up to date on any changes.

Saturday looks windy and chilly with the storm system moving away from us. Highs should be around freezing.

Sunday and Monday will be in the 30s with more quiet weather expected.

