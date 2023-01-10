Some late week rain and snow

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 30-37.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 21-29.

Wednesday: Clouds remain. High: 37. Low: 28.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with late rain and snow showers. High: 42. Low: 38.

Friday: Rain and snow showers. Dropping temperatures. High: 43. Low: 23.

Saturday: Colder with decreasing clouds. High: 28. Low: 18.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 35. Low: 24.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 41. Low: 29.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be another quiet day across the Southern Tier, with cloudy skies and highs reaching the mid-30s. Clouds will linger tonight, but it will remain dry, with lows in the mid-20s.

Clouds remain for Wednesday, with temperatures remaining above average, with spots reaching the upper-30s.

A late-week storm system arrives in the region Thursday and will give us the chance to see some rain and snow showers. No major snow or rain accumulations are expected, but we will keep you up to date with any changes.

The weekend will be more seasonable, but sunshine will return. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper-20s, while Sunday will see highs in the mid-30s.

The start of next week will be quiet, with clouds and highs in the low-40s.

