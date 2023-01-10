Sophie Bergman sworn in as Binghamton City Court Judge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Newly appointed Binghamton City Court Judge, Sophie Bergman, was sworn into office in a ceremony held Monday.

Bergman previously served as a prosecutor in both Warren and Broome counties. She was Chief of the Special Victims Bureau for the district attorney’s office and worked in private legal practice at Hinman, Howard & Kattell.

She served as a staff attorney at the Crime Victims Assistance Center and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Catholic Schools of Broome County and Danielle House.

“I think that combination of experience, being a prosecutor, defense attorney, practicing civil law brings a nice balance to the bench,” said Bergman. “I’m really excited to use my experience and get started.”

Bergman is filling the seat vacated by City Court Judge Carol Cocchiola, who will be moving to county court.

