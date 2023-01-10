Southern Tier Tuesdays: Association for Vision Rehabilitation & Employment

By Julia Laude and Maci Cosmore
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Association for Vision Rehabilitation & Employment is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

