Southern Tier Tuesdays: Association for Vision Rehabilitation & Employment
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Association for Vision Rehabilitation & Employment is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.
Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.