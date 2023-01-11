BT BOCES New Visions Business Academy students present community-focused company success

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This school year, 14 Broome-Tioga BOCES New Visions Business Academy students from across the region started a company, named “Ventureprize,” and sold two community-focused products.

The students gave a presentation of their Junior Achievement company at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator Wednesday morning.

One of their products is a puzzle of pictures from around Broome County, and the other was an eight-pack of note cards featuring pictures from around downtown Binghamton, taken by one of the members.

Windsor Central High School Senior Jillian Barnes said it was rewarding to be able to help the company by tying in her personal hobby.

The project took place in under three months and in that time, the students worked to raise a net income of $5,917.42. This is the highest amount a New Visions group has made in the past.

The New Visions Business Academy focuses on finance, business management, marketing and human resources. Students gain first-hand experiences by working with local businesses and industry partners.

During Wednesday morning’s presentation, they donated $4,500 back to local charities.

Charities include A Room to Heal, Outreach Ministries/Showers of Hope, Binghamton Rescue Mission, Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier and Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.

Maine-Endwell High School Senior Bryan Cook said the biggest thing he took away from the experience was all of the new people he met and the connections he made. He said he would have never met the students from the other schools if it weren’t for the program.

(Kayla Madison)

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.