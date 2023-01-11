Cocaine and fentanyl mixture to blame for deaths of 2 people outside Chemung County apartments

ELMIRA, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sherriff’s Office revealed the cause of death for two people that were found dead in a car outside of the Cherrywood Manor apartment complex last fall.

The sheriff’s office said Tayler Nemier, 18, and Ronald Hyrne, 34, were found dead on Nov. 17, 2022. Authorities ruled the cause of death as mixed-drug toxicity after the results of a post-mortem examination from Lourdes Hospital was complete.

A lethal mixture of cocaine and fentanyl was discovered in their systems. There were no other contributing factors associated with their deaths, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the death was accidental in nature.

