Confection Connections opens up at new location

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Confection Connection has opened it doors at a new location downtown.

Previously located at 59 North Ave, the shop has can now be found at 28 Lake St.

The space offers a large dining area, bakery stocked with a variety of baked goods and gourmet drinks, as well as a larger kitchen area for cooking experiences and newly added party room for events.

Owners Michelle and Ron Pelton said the process of relocating and renovations were a lot of work, but they are excited to finally welcome in the community.

“It’s been an amazing process and the customers have been so responsive to it,” said the Peltons. We are super excited to reopen and have people in.”

More information about Confection Connection’s hours, cooking experiences and event space can be found here.

