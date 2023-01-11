Congressman Molinaro says spending, opioid epidemic are top concerns for Upstate New York

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 118th Congress has been sworn into office and Congressman Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) told 12 News Wednesday that he is finally ready to get to work.

Molinaro acknowledged the 15 ballots it took to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was not how he wanted the congressional session to begin. However, he said he’s confident McCarthy is the best person for the job.

Molinaro said congress has already made commitments to balance the budget over the next 10 years, has required a two-thirds majority to raise taxes and made a commitment to voting for term limits.

“I was sent here because Upstate New Yorkers, families, farmers and small business owners spend too much money,” Molinaro said. “We spend more than we can afford and get too little in return and so my focus is to drive down costs, to confront crime in our communities and to work all across the aisle and with anyone to ensure that our education system is great for our kids or opportunities for job growth.”

The congressman said he is looking forward to working with representatives from both sides of the aisle on important issues for Upstate New York. Specifically, Molinaro mentioned the opioid epidemic as an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to work together. Molinaro called the opioid epidemic as the public health crisis of a lifetime.

“We’ve got to confront it in a non-partisan way with all hands on deck,” he said.

Molinaro said access to mental health services is also a top priority.

The congressman has an office at 49 Court St. in Binghamton and more information is available on his website.

