Endicott man found guilty of sexually assaulting children

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District’s Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Howard C. Knapp, 48, of Endicott guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child on Wednesday.

The district attorney’s office said Knapp engaged in a course of sexual conduct with two children under the age of 13 from 2014 to 2017. He is facing up to 25 years to life on each count when he is sentenced.

The case was investigated by the Endicott Police Department.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak will hold a news conference regarding the prosecution Thursday morning. Stay with 12 News for additional details.

