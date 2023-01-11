Endicott man found guilty of sexually assaulting children

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District’s Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Howard C. Knapp, 48, of Endicott guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child on Wednesday.

The district attorney’s office said Knapp engaged in a course of sexual conduct with two children under the age of 13 from 2014 to 2017. He is facing up to 25 years to life on each count when he is sentenced.

The case was investigated by the Endicott Police Department.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak will hold a news conference regarding the prosecution Thursday morning. Stay with 12 News for additional details.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after touching himself in family restroom at Johnson City business
Binghamton Police investigating shots fired incident
Johnson City Police say man intentionlly lit his house on fire
Activists demand officer to be fired as investigation into ‘kneeling on man’s neck’ continues
Binghamton University professor and students develop biobatteries which could power ingestible cameras

Latest News

BT BOCES New Visions Business Academy students present community-focused company success
BT BOCES New Visions Business Academy students present community-focused company success
Greater Binghamton Airport affected by national computer outage
Greater Binghamton Airport affected by national computer outage
Woman admits to setting apartment on fire in Binghamton
Woman admits to setting apartment on fire in Binghamton
Congressman Molinaro says spending, opioid epidemic are top concerns for Upstate New York