FAA orders airlines to pause all US departures

Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. is seen just after dawn on Wednesday...
Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. is seen just after dawn on Wednesday morning. A computer outage has affected flights nationwide.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights.

At 7:30 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 100 have been cancelled.

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast, but were beginning to spread west. Inbound international flights into Miami International Airport continued to land, but all departures have been delayed since 6:30 a.m., said airport spokesman Greg Chin.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.

United Airlines said that it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update once it learned more from the FAA.

The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has now moved online.

There is a potential for widespread disruption because of the outage. All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.

Irish carrier Aer Lingus said services to the U.S. continue, and Dublin Airport’s website showed that its flights to Newark, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles were running on schedule.

“Aer Lingus plan to operate all transatlantic flights as scheduled today,” the carrier said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to monitor but we do not anticipate any disruption to our services arising from the technical issue in the United States.”

The FAA said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

_______

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington, D.C. AP Buisness Writer Kelvin Chan contributed from London.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after touching himself in family restroom at Johnson City business
Binghamton Police investigating shots fired incident
Johnson City Police say man intentionlly lit his house on fire
Binghamton University professor and students develop biobatteries which could power ingestible cameras
Deputies arrest man with gun following domestic incident

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault
Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who had sex abuse convictions...
Cardinal Pell's legacy tarnished by child sex abuse scandal
Linnea Sandlin last saw Simon, the rat terrier she’s had for six years, on Halloween. Her...
Landlords accused of stealing woman’s dog; 2 charged