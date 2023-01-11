Greater Binghamton Airport affected by national computer outage

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - A computer error in the air traffic control system affected air travel nationwide Wednesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Association said that its flight personnel alert system went down overnight. This system alerts pilots to hazards in the air; like a flock of birds, or changes to airport services; like runway closures. Nearly 5,000 flights were delayed across the country Wednesday and another 900 were canceled altogether.

Greater Binghamton Airport saw delays on its flights to both LaGuardia Airport and Orlando International Airport. The delays lasted around an hour and a half and around three hours respectively.

The Commissioner of Aviation at Greater Binghamton Airport Mark Heefner said that national system failures like this are rare.

“They have a lot of fail-safes to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen,” said Heefner. “I’m sure that they will learn from this and ensure that it doesn’t happen in the future. Regionally it happens every once in a while, but generally not on a nationwide scale.”

Despite a morning full of delays, Heefner said they are going to do everything they need to do on their end to make sure everyone has an uninterrupted travel experience.

Normal operations at airports started gradually resuming across the country around 9 a.m. with things returning to normal nationwide closer to noon.

