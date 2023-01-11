High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-10-22)

Many basketballs sit on a ball rack during a pregame shootaround
-(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, January 10:

Boys’ Basketball:

Vestal - 45, Johnson City - 86

Union-Endicott - 69, Maine-Endwell - 61

Dryden - 33, Chenango Valley - 60

Windsor - 46, Whitney Point - 70

South Kortright/Andes - 84, Charlotte Valley - 43

Girls’ Basketball:

Chenango Forks - 70, Norwich - 45

Cherry Valley-Springfield - 69, Edmeston - 35

Oxford - 50, Walton - 36

Harpursville - 17, Unatego - 83

