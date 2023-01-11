High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (1-10-22)
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, January 10:
Boys’ Basketball:
Vestal - 45, Johnson City - 86
Union-Endicott - 69, Maine-Endwell - 61
Dryden - 33, Chenango Valley - 60
Windsor - 46, Whitney Point - 70
South Kortright/Andes - 84, Charlotte Valley - 43
Girls’ Basketball:
Chenango Forks - 70, Norwich - 45
Cherry Valley-Springfield - 69, Edmeston - 35
Oxford - 50, Walton - 36
Harpursville - 17, Unatego - 83
