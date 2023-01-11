JCPD shares tips to keep pedestrians safe on the road

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - Whether you’re driving on the road, crossing a street, or riding a bicycle -- it is important to take precaution.

According to the New York State Department of Health, on average there are 312 deaths each year due to vehicle-related pedestrian injuries.

Johnson City police Chief Brent Dodge said he has often time seen pedestrians utilize busy highways to travel by foot. However, he said this is not only unsafe, but illegal.

“From time to time I see people walking on state routes like State Route 201, or even on Highway 17 or 86,” Dodge said. “Pedestrian traffic is not allowed on those highways, so it’s important to stay off and find alternate village streets or city streets. It is New York State law that pedestrians have the right of way at a crosswalk, but pedestrians need to remember that they have to use the crosswalks and have to use the crossing signal. You can’t cross against the signal at a crosswalk.”

Dodge said if you’re out walking or riding your bike at night, it is important to wear bright, reflective clothing and have a flashing light on your bike to alert drivers. He said drivers should also be aware of their surroundings.

“You need to be paying attention. Someone can step out off a curb in front of you at a moments notice, and if you don’t have your eyes focused on the road in front of you, you’re not going to see that,” said Dodge.

He said drivers should make it a habit to scan the roads for pedestrians and bicyclists so that drivers are prepared to stop and avoid an accident.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.