Landlords accused of stealing woman’s dog; 2 charged

BRISTOL, Wis. (WKOW) - A Wisconsin dog owner whose beloved pet was allegedly stolen more than two months ago continues to search for him, amid both frustration and hope.

Linnea Sandlin last saw Simon, the rat terrier she’s had for six years, on Halloween. She says last fall, her lease terms changed to ban pets, so she temporarily gave Simon to a friend to take care of him.

“My night is the hardest time because I’m just so used to Simon sleeping with me, being there with me, playing, you know,” Sandlin said.

Linnea Sandlin last saw Simon, the rat terrier she’s had for six years, on Halloween. Her landlords allegedly stole the dog. (Source: WKOW via CNN)

Authorities say Sandlin’s landlords, 61-year-old Sarah Engeseth and 63-year-old Susan Haas, went to the friend’s business and demanded the dog be turned over to them. Haas says she took Simon to the Dane County Humane Society, where he jumped out of her car and ran off.

But Sandlin doesn’t fully believe Haas’ story.

“I think something else happened, and they’re not telling me honestly. That’s just my gut feeling,” Sandlin said.

Landlords Sarah Engeseth, 61, and Susan Haas, 63, are charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing Simon, their tenant's rat terrier. (Source: Dane County Jail, WKOW via CNN)

The landlords are now charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing Simon.

Since she lost Simon, Sandlin has put his photos on social media and websites devoted to lost pets, hoping against hope to see him again.

“There’s so much about him that’s just – you can’t replace him,” she said. “As day and day goes by, your hope gets smaller and smaller, but I do pray he’s OK, at least.”

Even if Sandlin is not reunited with Simon, she still hopes to learn what’s become of her beloved dog.

Engeseth and Haas have bail conditions that bar them from any contact with Sandlin. Their next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 30.

