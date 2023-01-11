New satellite facility in the works for Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On a global scale, there are Chabad centers all over the world. Here in the Broome County area, there has been a presence of the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life for 38 years.

“Today on average at our main location, we’re getting between 450 and 500 students for an average Friday night,” said Rabbi Levi Slonim. “Downtown we’re getting an average of 100 students that are joining us at our current location downtown.”

Rabbi Slonim said over the years as student interest rose in residing in the city’s West Side and then as student downtown housing projects began, the need for Chabad programs in this area grew.

“Together with that became more of a demand and interest from Jewish students living in this area for us to offer the services that we were offering at our main location for the Jewish students here,” said Rabbi Slonim.

The rabbi estimated that roughly 5,000 to 7,000 students reside in the downtown and West Side area of the city.

“Our current space where we are on Henry Street (60 Henry St.) is just too small it does not fit the needs for many, many reasons,” said Rabbi Slonim.

To better serve students living in downtown and the West Side, a satellite site is now in the works along Wall Street and Henry Street.

“We began the search and we had a few different options,” said Rabbi Slonim. “That led us by the grace of God and by God’s blessings that we were able to find and close on this location.”

He said a plan is in place to revamp the interior and exterior.

When it comes to the current tenant at the new site, the rabbi mentioned there is communication about the future.

“We’re in touch with them and it’s very possible to be able to accommodate their needs to some capacity in a way that would work for them and work for us,” said Rabbi Slonim. “We’re still working out those details.”

The rabbi said as with any project, setbacks can occur. For now, he would like to see renovations begin within four to six months.

To become a member or if you have interest with helping with fundraising efforts for this satellite site, call 607-797-0015.

