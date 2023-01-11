Owego Gymnastics highlighted as January non-profit

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce met with Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center to announce Owego Gymnastics as their non-profit spotlight for the month of January.

Members of Owego Gymnastics and their families gathered to take a picture with chamber members.

The organization offers a wide variety of programs for girls, boys, toddlers, dance, Tae Kwon Do, and much more.

12 News spoke with Jana Bowen, executive director with Owego Gymnastics about providing kids with a foundation for athletic activities.

“It’s a great base and a great foundation for athletics. A lot of our kids go on and compete in gymnastics, but they also go on to other sports where they excel as well.” said Jana Bowen.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center has long been a vital part of the community serving thousands of children for not only gymnastics, but many other physical activity programs throughout the years.

