Rain and snow arrive Thursday

No major impacts expected
By Connor Thompson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 33-39.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix late. Low: 26-32.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 45. Low: 45.

(WBNG)

Friday: Rain and snow showers. Slowly dropping temperatures. High: 46↓. Low: 19.

Saturday: Colder with decreasing clouds. Windy. High: 26. Low: 16.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 33. Low: 24.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 43. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High: 38. Low: 35.

Forecast Discussion:

Another cloudy and quiet day today before some active weather to end the week. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 30s for most. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low-30s, with a wintry mix developing late.

Early snow showers Thursday will transition to rain as temperatures will warm into the mid-40s. The rain will continue into the overnight period Thursday into Friday, with temperatures maintaining in the mid-40s.

As the low-pressure system moves eastward, temperatures will slowly drop during the day Friday leading to some snow showers mixing in. By the end of the day, rainfall will between .25-.50″, with less than an inch of snowfall.

Saturday will be cold and windy, but there will be pockets of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-20s. More sunshine arrives on Sunday as high pressure moves overhead, allowing for temperatures to reach the low-to-mid 30s.

Next week will start off mild, with highs on Monday reaching the mid-40s. There is a chance of a few rain and snow showers Tuesday, but temperatures will remain above average.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after touching himself in family restroom at Johnson City business
Binghamton Police investigating shots fired incident
Johnson City Police say man intentionlly lit his house on fire
Binghamton University professor and students develop biobatteries which could power ingestible cameras
Deputies arrest man with gun following domestic incident

Latest News

RAIN AND SNOW FOR US
Late week storm brings rain and snow
RAIN AND SNOW
Late week storm brings rain and snow
Some late week rain and snow
Will not have major impact on region
Some late week rain and snow