Rain and snow arrive Thursday
No major impacts expected
Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 33-39.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix late. Low: 26-32.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 45. Low: 45.
Friday: Rain and snow showers. Slowly dropping temperatures. High: 46↓. Low: 19.
Saturday: Colder with decreasing clouds. Windy. High: 26. Low: 16.
Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 33. Low: 24.
Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 43. Low: 28.
Tuesday: Chance of showers. High: 38. Low: 35.
Forecast Discussion:
Another cloudy and quiet day today before some active weather to end the week. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 30s for most. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low-30s, with a wintry mix developing late.
Early snow showers Thursday will transition to rain as temperatures will warm into the mid-40s. The rain will continue into the overnight period Thursday into Friday, with temperatures maintaining in the mid-40s.
As the low-pressure system moves eastward, temperatures will slowly drop during the day Friday leading to some snow showers mixing in. By the end of the day, rainfall will between .25-.50″, with less than an inch of snowfall.
Saturday will be cold and windy, but there will be pockets of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-20s. More sunshine arrives on Sunday as high pressure moves overhead, allowing for temperatures to reach the low-to-mid 30s.
Next week will start off mild, with highs on Monday reaching the mid-40s. There is a chance of a few rain and snow showers Tuesday, but temperatures will remain above average.
