Rain and snow arrive Thursday

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 33-39.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix late. Low: 26-32.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 45. Low: 45.

Friday: Rain and snow showers. Slowly dropping temperatures. High: 46↓. Low: 19.

Saturday: Colder with decreasing clouds. Windy. High: 26. Low: 16.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 33. Low: 24.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 43. Low: 28.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High: 38. Low: 35.

Forecast Discussion:

Another cloudy and quiet day today before some active weather to end the week. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 30s for most. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low-30s, with a wintry mix developing late.

Early snow showers Thursday will transition to rain as temperatures will warm into the mid-40s. The rain will continue into the overnight period Thursday into Friday, with temperatures maintaining in the mid-40s.

As the low-pressure system moves eastward, temperatures will slowly drop during the day Friday leading to some snow showers mixing in. By the end of the day, rainfall will between .25-.50″, with less than an inch of snowfall.

Saturday will be cold and windy, but there will be pockets of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-20s. More sunshine arrives on Sunday as high pressure moves overhead, allowing for temperatures to reach the low-to-mid 30s.

Next week will start off mild, with highs on Monday reaching the mid-40s. There is a chance of a few rain and snow showers Tuesday, but temperatures will remain above average.

