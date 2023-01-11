Sparks 8th Grade Career Exploration Fair returns in person

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After taking a break from holding this event in person due to the pandemic, the Spark 8th Grade Career Exploration Fair is back at SUNY Broome.

Organizers said nearly two thousand students from 70 middle schools across the Southern Tier will be given an opportunity to participate in an interactive fair where they will be learning about different career paths right here in Broome County.

They said they believe it’s important to expose students at an early age to different careers to see what interest them as they enter High School.

“It is essential to prepare and inspire tomorrows work force for careers right here at home, and eighth grade as we’ve learned is a pivotal starting point for students to learn about careers and start thinking about the relevant classes and course work. They may want to take to dive deeper into what interest them as they enter high school” said Stacey Duncan, CEO of The Leadership Alliance.

She said over thirty local businesses will be an attendance and can’t wait to see everyone in person once again.

