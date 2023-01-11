Unsettled end to the work week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers toward morning. Small chance of a brief wintry mix. Low: 225-30

Thursday: 30% chance of rain and snow early increases to a 70% chance of PM rain showers. Late day high temperature. High: 39-45

Thursday Night: 80% chance of rain. Temperatures slowly increase to the upper 40s near 50 by predawn hours. Low: 39-45↑

Forecast Discussion:

Some rain and snow showers are possible early Thursday. There is a small chance of a few pockets of wintry mix early in the day. Highs Thursday will be in the 40s.

Late week a storm system moves into the northeast and will likely take a path that brings us a chance of rain and snow. We do not anticipate any significant snow from this system at this time. We will monitor it carefully and keep you up to date on any changes.

Saturday looks windy and chilly with the storm system moving away from us. Highs will be in the 20s. Sunday and Monday will be in the 30s with more quiet weather expected.

