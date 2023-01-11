Woman admits to setting apartment on fire in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Christine S. Holton, 42, of Binghamton plead guilty to arson in Broome County Court Wednesday.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Holton admitted that she set the inside of an apartment at 5 Edwards St. in Binghamton on fire on Nov. 9, 2022.

The district attorney’s office said the fire was contained to just one room and there were no injuries reported. The fire was put out quickly by the Binghamton Fire Department.

The office noted that Holton has a prior felony conviction of grand larceny in the fourth degree. She will be sentenced to three to six years in New York State on April 19, 2023.

“Thanks to the Binghamton Fire Department, no one was injured, and the structure was saved,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “However, defendant Holton put the lives of other tenants and firefighters at risk and therefore must be held accountable.”

The Binghamton police and fire departments investigated the case.

