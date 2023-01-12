Anzaroot takes plea deal for housing code violations, future court date set

Binghamton (WBNG) - Trial began Wednesday for Binghamton landlord Isaac Anzaroot, who was arrested in July 2022 for failing to show up to court for housing code violations regarding properties he owns.

Anzaroot agreed to a plea deal for four of five dockets in relation to code violations. The fifth was dismissed for failure to prosecute.

He was sentenced to one-year conditional discharge and a $250 fine each on three of the dockets. He was sentenced to one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for the fourth. He will pay a total of $1,750 in fines.

Anzaroot was also arraigned on multiple other housing code violation charges and plead not guilty.

He is due back in Binghamton City Court for trial on Monday, Mar. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

In May 2021, the Binghamton fire marshals condemned his property at 95 Court St. due to issues regarding fire alarms.

