Binghamton Mayor announces $164,000 to fight homelessness

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced $164,000 for homeless shelters, outreach and prevention Thursday.

The funding, which comes from the city’s annual allocation of the federal Emergency Solutions Grants Program, will go toward six non-profits and programs, which include the Family Enrichment Network, YWCA of Binghamton & Broome County, Catholic Charities, Outreach Ministries, YWCA of Binghamton & Broome, Volunteers of America and Fairview Recovery Services.

“Working with community partners, the city is making investments in efforts to reduce homelessness and assist unhoused individuals — a challenge magnified by a shortage of safe, quality and affordable housing in our community,” said Kraham in a news release. “These nonprofits and faith organizations have dedicated staff who work around the clock to provide critical services to those in need.”

Director of Program Development at Family Enrichment Network April Ramsey said:

“With the support of the City of Binghamton’s ESG funding, Family Enrichment Network’s Caring Homes Program provides critical housing assistance, specifically Homeless Prevention services, to low-income individuals residing in the City of Binghamton. We assist those identified as in highest need by our local Continuum of Care, NY-511: including, but not exclusive to families, youth aging out of foster care, and those being discharged from institutions. Family Enrichment Network has provided Homeless Prevention services including financial assistance and trauma-informed case management services for nine years and has assisted over 250 individuals with achieving housing stability. Moreover, since the termination of the moratorium on evictions, we have seen an influx in referrals for Homeless Prevention services including rent arrears and utility shut-off assistance and assisted over 30 individuals last year.”

Executive Director of the YWCA of Binghamton Carole Coppens said:

“As Executive Director of the YWCA Binghamton, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the City of Binghamton’s continued support of our agency’s homeless housing program and our street outreach program. Funding from the City has been crucial in allowing us to provide vital services to those experiencing homelessness in our community, including shelter, food, clothing, access to health care, transportation, employment and other essential services. In the past 12 months, we have been able to make a positive impact in the lives of more than 360 homeless individuals and families that utilized the emergency shelter. Funding for the street outreach program provided services to more than 150 homeless individuals and families providing them with transportation, food, shelter and other crucial services. Working together to end homelessness in our community is making a real difference in people’s lives.”

Posted below is a breakdown of the programs that will receive funding:

$64,161— Family Enrichment Network, Homeless Prevention

$37,625 — YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, Women and Children’s Shelter

$24,898 — Catholic Charities, Teen Transitional Living Program

$18,000 — Outreach Ministries, Showers of Hope

$11,700 — YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, Street Outreach

$5,200 — Volunteers of America, Men’s Shelter

$1,720 — Fairview Recovery Services, Homeless Management Information System

