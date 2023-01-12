Bryan Cook - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - When you put the puck on net, good things happen.

That’s a saying in hockey referring to how shooting on goal usually leads to redirections or rebounds giving your team a chance to score.

But for Maine-Endwell senior center Bryan Cook, his shots find the back of the net themselves.

“It’s fun that’s all I got to say. You work so hard for that puck and when you score it’s just a great feeling and I try to celebrate every time,” said Cook.

Bryan gets plenty of chances to celebrate. He leads the Broome County High School Hockey Association with 38 goals, 17 more than the next closest player.

He’s part of an offense that has outscored opponents by 33 goals this season.

“If you need a late goal. If you need a penalty killed or a power play, Bryan likes to take control of the game. Bryan scores a lot of goals. He’s the leader of this team,” said Maine-Endwell head coach Matthew Rollo.

That level of production brings pressure, especially in the most important moments.

“He always goes first. I have to make my list of who’s going in the shootout. Number 11 is always number one on my list to go first. He’s made some goalies look a little foolish,” said Rollo.

Coming through in the clutch earns the respect of your teammates.

It’s Bryan’s second year being captain, a role that he’s grown into.

“I’ve never been the most vocal guy but I try and lead by example. I try and do the little things right. I try to put in the hard work and have the other people around me see and try to emulate that. Especially the younger players around me,” said Cook.

“He’s a great leader. Whenever coach is not here he’s leading the practice as a captain. He’s the captain practice himself. Whenever he’s not leading it he’s the first one in line,” explained Maine-Endwell senior center Logan Ciganek.

Now Bryan is leading Maine-Endwell into the final five games of the regular season, and for a program that hasn’t won the title in several years, he has a clear idea of how he wants to end his time as a Spartan.

“All I care about is winning the championship this year. I’ve had a couple great seasons and quite honestly I love scoring goals but if we won a championship I wouldn’t mind never scoring a goal the rest of my career,” said Cook.

Because lifting the trophy is one goal he can share with his team.

