JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.

Retired Binghamton firefighter and President of the Retired Fire Fighters Cancer Fund, Bill Newland, said occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters. According to the CDC, firefighters see a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths.

“No occupation is more adversely affected than that being a firefighter,” said Newland. “The carcinogens that they’re exposed to are contracting cancer in record numbers, and unfortunately that number only continues.”

Johnson City Fire Marshall Bob Blakeslee said a majority the toxins firefighters encounter is absorbed through the pores, which is difficult to avoid.

“Unfortunately, everything seems to be made of synthetic materials,” said Blakeslee. “When they burn, they create a lot of poisonous gases that have been shown to be carcinogenic.”

Both Newland and Blakeslee said the fire departments have taken precautions to help avoid the risk of cancer. Fire crews make sure to clean and disinfect equipment of toxins thoroughly, as well as other safety measures.

“There are exhaust emissions systems from the diesel exhaust in the fire station that are now in place that weren’t back then,” Newland said. “Self-contained breathing apparatus, the mask and tank that firefighters wear, have improved immensely. It’s always going to be a risk, but the risk has been reduced greatly -- unfortunately, it’s not been eliminated and probably will never be eliminated.”

The Retired Professional Fire Fighters Cancer Fund has raised $393,000 for cancer research. The organization will be holding a “Battle of the Bravest” fundraising event on Sunday, Mar. 19 at the Ice House Sports Complex. More information on this fundraiser for cancer research can be found here.

