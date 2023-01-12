George F. Johnson Memorial Library to Host ‘Dom’s Game Day’ in honor of patron who passed

ENDICOTT (WBNG) - This Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. the George F. Johnson Memorial Library will host an event called “Dom’s Game Day.”

The event will feature board games fit for everyone from toddlers to teenagers. People will be on site to help teach the board games to guests. People are also welcome to bring friends and family to play games with or to come by themselves and play with others at the event.

Head of Youth Services at the library Erin Singleton said that the namesake of this game day honors a special library patron.

“We had a patron, Domanick Hayward, who has since passed away and he really enjoyed the program, so we have decided to name this one for him,” Singleton said.

Singleton said that they are hoping to have a good crowd of people at the event to have fun playing games and to honor Domanick.

More information on the event can be found at the library’s website, on Facebook, or by calling the library at 607-757-5350.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.