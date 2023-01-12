Luxury ‘Serenity Tower’ apartment complex planned for Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The newly found Atlas James Construction & Fabrication announced its intention to build upscale apartments in Endicott.

In a news release, the company’s public relations firm, Stephen Donelly & Associates, said the construction company plans to bring the $30 million luxury complex to the village in response to Binghamton University winning $133 million for battery manufacturing and as well as the Biden Administration’s commitment to the creation of domestic batteries, such as the future Syracuse-based Micron plant.

It will be called “Serenity Tower.”

The complex will be built in the area of the Huron Campus. It will contain 150 units. The apartments will primarily house professionals from Imperium 3 New York, a lithium-ion battery manufacturer, the company said.

Serenity Tower will offer modern one, two and three-bedroom apartments to employees of BAE, Ubiquity Solar and cleantech businesses across the area. The construction company said the apartments will feature top amenities, modern energy-efficient appliances, natural stone countertops and more.

“The housing available to professionals moving to the Southern Tier from bigger cities and towns doesn’t always meet their expectations or match their lifestyles,” said Owner of Atlas James Construction & Fabrication Stephen Donnelly. “We want to help draw top talent to the area and hope that offering a modern, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing living option will encourage relocation to Endicott as the village plays a pivotal role in the nation’s transition to clean energy.”

Atlas James said it is progressing through the project through the planning phase and has met with officials from the Village of Endicott, the Town of Union Economic Development Department and the Broome County Industrial Development Agency.

Atlas James Construction & Fabrication was founded in 2022.

