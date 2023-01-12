New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand launches reelection bid

(Gray D.C.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) -- New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has kicked off her reelection campaign.

The 56-year-old sent out an email to supporters on Thursday announcing her 2024 bid. Gillibrand has served as New York’s junior senator since 2009, taking over the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton.

Gillibrand has been one of the leading voices in Washington against sexual harassment and military sexual assault and has been a proponent of equal pay and family leave proposals.

She made an unsuccessful run for the White House in 2020. Gillibrand was first elected to Congress in 2007, winning a House seat in a conservative part of upstate New York and toppling an incumbent Republican.

