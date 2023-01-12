Owego Elks Lodge seeks teams for Spring Food Drive Challenge

OWEGO (WBNG) - The Owego Elks lodge is inviting local community businesses and groups to form teams for their third annual Spring Food Drive Challenge.

The event, which will run from March 18 to April 1, challenges teams to collect as many food items as possible to be donated to food pantries across Tioga County. The winner of the event will be awarded the Spring Food Drive Trophy to put on display for the year.

Last year, seven different teams participated in the event. Organizations included: Girl Scout Troop 40234, Owego Elks Lodge #1039, Owego Kiwanis Club, Owego Rotary Club, Owego Women of the Moose Chapter #280, Tri Town Insurance, and the Vestal Elks Lodge. The organizations combined to collect 3,859 items of food, along with $1,000 in monetary donations.

Owego Elks Committee Chair Tim Sayers said he hopes to see the event grow this year.

“Last year’s increase was tremendous. We went from where I could deliver three food pantries in one car load the first year to an entire truck to deliver the food to one pantry this past year,” Sayers said. “We’re hoping this year it takes two trucks to deliver all the food to a pantry.”

To register a team for the drive email secretaryoswegoelks@gmail.com, send a message to the Owego Elks Facebook page, or call 607-687-1039.

