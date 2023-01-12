Rain continues throughout the night

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain. Temperatures will rise. Rainfall between .25-.50″. Low: 43-47.

Friday: Rain will change over to snow. Rainfall around .25″. Snowfall will be less than an inch. Temperatures fall through the 30s. Wind gusts nearing 30 MPH. Highs: 30s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Remaining gusty. Low: 14-20

Saturday: Colder with decreasing clouds. Windy. High: 26. Low: 16.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 34. Low: 19.

Monday: Sun early before increasing clouds. High: 39. Low: 27.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High: 37. Low: 31.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40. Low: 28.

Thursday: Slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 41. Low: 34.

Forecast Discussion:

A low-pressure system will continue to bring rain to the Southern Tier, with spots seeing an additional .25-.50″ of rain. Temperatures will rise during the night, with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Friday will see rain continue early on, before a cold front moves through which will drop temperatures in the 30s by the afternoon. Any lingering rain will switch over to snow, but snow accumulations will be minor. Additional rainfall will be around .25″. It will be gusty as well, with wind gusts nearing 30 MPH.

Colder air moves in for Saturday, with gusty winds and highs in the mid-20s. High pressure moves back in for Sunday, allowing for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s.

Monday will have early sun before clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs will be above average with highs in the upper-30s. Rain and snow showers return Tuesday with a weak low-pressure system. Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures reach the low-40s, with a slight chance of rain and snow showers on Thursday.

